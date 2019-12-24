Breathalyzer soon here so don’t drink, drive,’ BRSA warns - Barbados Today

A car crash early Sunday that claimed the life of a 37-year-old man and seriously injured a husband and wife has prompted road safety advocate Sharmane Roland Bowen to appeal for alcohol-free driving over the holidays ahead of the introduction of blood-alcohol testing.

Sharmane Roland-Bowen, the head of the Barbados Road Safety Association (BRSA) told Barbados TODAY that while she expected people to consume alcohol during the festive season, motorists must nonetheless avoid drinking and driving.

With the death of Michael McClean, Barbados has recorded 11 too many road deaths this year, she declared.

Roland-Bowen said: “We are at that time of the year where people are driving tired, people are driving under the influence, people are speeding and we want to advise persons to be cautious and to recognise that though it is not always you at fault, there are others on the road that we drive among who may be distracted and driving.

“So we need to look out for those persons on the roads too.

“Please, if you know you have been drinking, do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle.”

The BRSA president also reminded drivers that there were nine days until January 1 when breathalyzer testing is to begin.

Roland-Bowen who said she looked forward to the new law which she hopes would discourage drunk-driving, indicated that drivers need to remember that alcohol leads to impaired judgment.

She said: “It makes you take risks, it makes you feel over confident that you can get things done, and when you take the risks, some of them dangerous, you know what could happen.

“Remember, it is not about you driving alone and swerving from lane to lane, it is about your ability to think.

“Alcohol affects your thinking and make you make poor decisions when you are driving, which leads to accidents.

“So people need to take heed.

“We need people to take the last few days of the year to sober up in their thinking.”

McClean, of 1st Avenue Rockley, Christ Church, died on the spot as a result of the accident, which occurred around 4 a.m. along Bennetts Road, St Thomas.

Police reported that McClean was driving a Toyota Corolla, which collided with a blue BMW driven by former West Indies cricketer Courtney Browne, 49, of #23 Alleyndale, St Lucy. Browne was accompanied by his wife, Tricia, 47.

Courtney suffered a broken leg, while his wife complained of chest and lower abdominal pain. Both were taken away by two ambulances to the QEH for medical attention. Two fire tenders responded along with 11 personnel.

The jaws of life were used to free trapped occupants from the wrecks.

