Butt squeeze was just a joke, says Maynard - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Butt squeeze was just a joke, says Maynard - by December 28, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 28, 2019

A Christ Church man claimed he was only playing around when he squeezed the buttock of a woman while out clubbing.

David Shane Maynard, 24, of 3B Green Hill Close, Silver Hill, pleaded guilty to unlawfully assaulting Shakala Jordan on Christmas Day.

According to the facts of the case, which were read in court by Sergeant Vernon Waithe, the complainant and accused were at the same night club on December 25. The complainant went to use the bathroom and the accused squeezed the left cheek of her buttocks.

Maynard told the police later that he “did not squeeze the complainant’s butt, I slapped it”.

When he appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick this morning, Maynard claimed that he and the complainant had known each other for a long time and it was not uncommon for him to make jokes of that nature.

“Everything [that was read] is correct. I did it in a playful manner, it is something I did in the past and it was never a problem because I know her from school days,” he explained.

However, Frederick reminded the man that he has been charged in the past for assault and did not have a luxury of making those kinds of jokes.

“You had no right doing that sort of thing; you have a history. Carry out your own girl next time. She clearly doesn’t want you, otherwise you wouldn’t be here today,” the magistrate said.

Maynard was placed on bond to keep the peace for nine months, breach of which would land him in prison for three months.

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share5
7 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Improvements coming for District Hospital

The St Lucy District Hospital is expected to reap some of the sweets of We Gatherin’ Barbados 2020. During a press...

We Gatherin’ a likely tourism boost – BTMI

The state tourism marketing agency has touted the Government’s year-long initiative to unite Bajans at home and abroad as a...

Mass picnic, concerts to kick off We Gatherin’

A New Year’s Day mass picnic and concert at River Bay, St Lucy are to kick off the Government’s We Gatherin’ 2020 as...

Do better for nurses in 2020, says BNA head

Nurses are challenging the Government to urgently address a number of “untenable” situations plaguing the profession, as...

Hose thief on bond

A 38-year-old man who admitted to stealing a $95 hose and selling it for $7, has been placed on a bond to keep the peace for...

Ward remanded on gun and drug charges

A 28-year-old man charged with firearm possession and several drug offences was remanded to HMP Dodds today. Kemar Peter...

Young woman blames Satan for causing her to steal hams

A New Orleans woman who stole two hams on Christmas Eve and today suggested she had been led astray by the devil, will have...

#YearInReview – A year of political intrigue, social ills, gains and losses

When the American, Ervin Drake, wrote the lyrics for his song It Was A Very Good Year, in 1961, Dominica’s Prime Minister...

St James vendor decries NCC and luxury hotel

Mere weeks into the new tourist season, tension appears to be mounting between a well-established lounge chair vendor and a...

7 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share5