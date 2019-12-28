Butt squeeze was just a joke, says Maynard - Barbados Today

A Christ Church man claimed he was only playing around when he squeezed the buttock of a woman while out clubbing.

David Shane Maynard, 24, of 3B Green Hill Close, Silver Hill, pleaded guilty to unlawfully assaulting Shakala Jordan on Christmas Day.

According to the facts of the case, which were read in court by Sergeant Vernon Waithe, the complainant and accused were at the same night club on December 25. The complainant went to use the bathroom and the accused squeezed the left cheek of her buttocks.

Maynard told the police later that he “did not squeeze the complainant’s butt, I slapped it”.

When he appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick this morning, Maynard claimed that he and the complainant had known each other for a long time and it was not uncommon for him to make jokes of that nature.

“Everything [that was read] is correct. I did it in a playful manner, it is something I did in the past and it was never a problem because I know her from school days,” he explained.

However, Frederick reminded the man that he has been charged in the past for assault and did not have a luxury of making those kinds of jokes.

“You had no right doing that sort of thing; you have a history. Carry out your own girl next time. She clearly doesn’t want you, otherwise you wouldn’t be here today,” the magistrate said.

Maynard was placed on bond to keep the peace for nine months, breach of which would land him in prison for three months.