DLP calls for resignation of Prescod, Grant - Barbados Today

DLP calls for resignation of Prescod, Grant - by December 29, 2019

December 29, 2019

Democratic Labour Party (DLP) spokesperson on the Environment, Andre Worrell is calling for the resignation of Minister of the Environment, Trevor Prescod; and Chairman of the Sanitation Service Authority (SSA), Senator Rudy Grant.

In a statement sent to the media on Sunday, Worrell said some residents have had to contend with the stench of weeks of rotting garbage in front their homes, including over the Christmas holidays.

“We waited expectantly on the large, new shiny white garbage trucks to come by as faithfully promised by our Prime Minister and the confident Chairman of the Sanitation Service Authority (SSA),” Worrell wrote in the statement, adding: “They never arrived.”

The DLP spokesman said “this level of incompetence is unforgivable” and “nothing less than their resignations will suffice.”

“They, like the trucks they have brought in, have proven they are not up to the task at hand and Barbadians have had enough…”

Worrell said the garbage pileups around the island have reached crisis level and there has been no immediate plan of action outlined to combat “what will eventually become a health threat”.

On December 21, Senator Grant said Barbadians could expect to see an additional ten new garbage trucks on the road starting Monday, December 23.

The trucks, each costing BDS$400, 000, were handed over to the SSA at the Bridgetown Port.

Grant also said that by early 2020 there should be a total of 29 new trucks on the island.

