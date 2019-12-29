WIPA salutes Sirs Clive Lloyd and Cuthbert Gordon Greenidge - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

WIPA salutes Sirs Clive Lloyd and Cuthbert Gordon Greenidge - by December 29, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 29, 2019

The West Indies Players’Association (WIPA) salutes Sir Clive Hubert Lloyd and Sir Cuthbert Gordon Greenidge on receiving knighthoods in the United Kingdom New Year Honours.

The UK New Year Honours list recognizes the achievements of a wide range of people across the United Kingdom who have made exceptional contributions and is one of the most significant announcements in the UK.

Sir Clive Lloyd has received the Knights Bachelor award for services to cricket. Sir Clive was Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1971, named West Indies captain in 1974 and led the West Indies to World Cup wins in 1975 and 1979. He was later a West Indies Cricket Board director and the Chairman of Selectors.

Sir Gordon Greenidge has been awarded Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George (KCMG) for his exceptional contribution to cricket and the development of sports. Sir Gordon was a former West Indies opening batsman.

Conde’ Riley, Barbados Cricket Association President and Cricket West Indies director, has also been awarded Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for significant contribution in the field of sports and in particular cricket administration.

The WIPA executive and staff extends heartfelt congratulations to Sir Clive Lloyd and Sir Gordon Greenidge on their knighthoods, a well-deserved recognition. We would also like to congratulate Conde’ Riley on his award.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

bwa

BWA experiencing low production at Golden Ridge Pumping Station

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to inform residents and businesses in parts of St Joseph, who are currently experiencing...

Today’s weather

Synopsis: The Atlantic high pressure system is the dominant feature. Forecast: Mostly fair. Wind: Generally E at 15 to 35...

Missing Woman: Larea Margurita Sharida Doughlin

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Larea Margurita Sharida Doughlin, 25, of Rock Gap, Spooners...

Honouring Judge Laurie-Ann Smith–Bovell

Acting High Court Judge Laurie-Ann Smith–Bovell has been applauded for introducing the Court Positive Youth Intervention...

BRA’s payment, customer service sections relocated

The public is asked to note that the Barbados Revenue Authority’s Payment and Customer Service sections in the Treasury...

Today’s weather

Synopsis: A high pressure system is the dominant feature. Forecast: Mostly sunny. Wind: Generally from the E at 15 to 30...

Improvements coming for District Hospital

The St Lucy District Hospital is expected to reap some of the sweets of We Gatherin’ Barbados 2020. During a press...

We Gatherin’ a likely tourism boost – BTMI

The state tourism marketing agency has touted the Government’s year-long initiative to unite Bajans at home and abroad as a...

Mass picnic, concerts to kick off We Gatherin’

A New Year’s Day mass picnic and concert at River Bay, St Lucy are to kick off the Government’s We Gatherin’ 2020 as...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share