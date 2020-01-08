Hearing adjourned on threat charge - Barbados Today
Hearing adjourned on threat charge

A St Michael man was today granted bail after denying that he told a woman he would “blow off her face”.

When he appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court Nathaniel Lerone Gooding, a 39-year-old labourer of Lower Deacons Road, pleaded not guilty to using the threatening words, “I would barely blow off your face, I would come back up here and shoot the two of wanna when wanna together”, to Nadelia Piggott, with intent to cause her to believe that unlawful violence would be used against her.

There were no objections to bail and Magistrate Douglas Frederick released him on $3,000 bail.

Gooding will reappear in court on May 5.

