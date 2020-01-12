BWA to conduct urgent work on Two Mile Hill - Barbados Today

The Barbados Water Authority says it will be carrying out urgent repair work to a valve and a suspected burst main at Two Mile Hill, St Michael near Ilaro Court on Monday, January 13 starting around 9:30 am.

The BWA says Vehicular access in the area will be limited to one lane only and motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.

Residents and businesses located along Two Mile Hill, in the Ivy and the immediate surrounding areas may be impacted by low pressure or water outages while the work is being conducted.

Water tankers will be dispatched to assist customers in the affected districts as a temporary measure.

The Barbados Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience this work may cause.