Sorry for having drugs - Barbados Today

Sorry for having drugs - by January 14, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 14, 2020

Though he’s listed by the court as unemployed, a resident of Lot 37, Jessamine Avenue, St Michael, told the court today that he now has a job that he would like to keep.

When 31-year-old Jerome Mario Maurice Gilles went before District ‘A’ Magistrate Douglas Frederick on a drug possession charge, he was placed on a six-month bond today to keep the peace and warned that if he breached the bond, he would have to pay the court $1,500 forthwith.

The magistrate further gave him notice that he could also be imprisoned for three months as well.

Giles pleaded guilty to the drugs charge which resulted from a police traffic check yesterday along Culloden Road, St Michael.

He was found with six grams of cannabis with an estimated street value of $30.

Giles described his situation as “very unfortunate” coming at a time when he had just secured the kind of job he had been searching for for seven years.

He informed the court he is now a Bob Cat operator and would not want to lose it.

“I apologize for having it [drug] in my possession,” he told the magistrate, while admitting his only previous drug offence was 11 years ago.

