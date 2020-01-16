Costly but more than worth it . . . Co-founder says Film Festival aims to inspire - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Costly but more than worth it . . . Co-founder says Film Festival aims to inspire - by January 16, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 16, 2020

Jennifer Smith-Bent, co-founder of the Barbados Independent Film Festival, which is now in its fourth year says although it is expensive to produce they are committed to keeping ticket prices low.

“Our budgets are low. We keep our prices really, really low. Our weakest link is our promotion and publicity,” she told reporters at a Press Meet and Greet held before the Festival’s official opening.

Smith-Bent said the planning and execution of the week of events is very taxing. She thanked all those involved.

“Imagine planning 40 international weddings in one week, that is what you are looking at. From February, we will start planning for next year’s festival. It is really a full-time job.”

The co-founder, who shares that role with Sir Trevor Carmichael, said the aim of the festival is to showcase “wonderful stories”.

“We try to bring world class films to Barbados. The films come from all over the world. They come from the Caribbean as well as other places. Our goal is to highlight wonderful story-telling that serves to inspire people, entertain people and to teach the world.”

Smith-Bent admitted that they were fully aware of the country’s We Gatherin event and so many of the films have the We Gatherin’ theme.

“On Saturday, we have a wonderful programme with a Cuban filmmaker. She has done a film called My Footsteps in BARAGUA which is about the West Indian, Barbadian diaspora. It’s a wonderful look at the diaspora and it ties in with coming home.

Of the international directors she said: “They come from all over the world and they have these stories that we think resonate with everyone and the cultural exchange is phenomenal. We have local filmmakers as well who are meeting and participating with the international [ones]. We are also having master classes and bringing really world renowned filmmakers to Barbados to interact with our filmmaking community. There is no money that you can put out for what that is worth.”

The festival which officially opened Tuesday night at The Barbados Museum runs from January 14 to 19. (IMC)

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Buju on fire . . . Artiste included on Bad Boys soundtrack

Reggae artiste Buju Banton has started 2020 with a bang. The entertainer who ended 2019 by signing with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation...

End of an era . . . No more Machel Monday

Machel Monday 10 will be the final show of the popular Carnival concert series. This surprise announcement was made by...

Party on the Boardwalk

The patrons at Blakey’s Bar and Restaurant had the time of their lives last Saturday night. Renowned Bajan musician Alan...

Rocking the night away . . . Local bands delight in the Gap

While many are not generally brave enough to step into the spotlight for an open mic segment, the promise of a free drink was...

Limbo dancing and Michael Jackson . . . Juma’s patrons get special treat in Speightstown

There was a hive of activity and exciting entertainment in the heart of Speightstown last Friday night. But you could have...

The best on show . . . NIFCA awardees feted

The National Independence Festival of Creative Arts Awards Ceremony held on Sunday was the fitting end to two months of...

It was a calling . . . Actors give Joseph thumbs up

Two of the actors in Joseph jumped at the opportunity to play key roles in the film which premiered in the Caribbean Tuesday...

Tell our own stories – John King . . . Barbados Independent Film Festival launches

The 4th annual Barbados Independent Film Festival got off to an excellent start last night at the Barbados Museum. The Red...

Film fest into year four . . . And there are four reasons you should attend

Movie lovers are in for a treat later this month. Now into its fourth year, the Barbados Independent Film Festival (BIFF)...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share