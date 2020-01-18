Facing a crisis together . . . Sagicor says it’s there for you - Barbados Today

“With the right planning and the right resources you can face any challenge and overcome it.”

This was the message from Carolyn Shepherd, Assistant Vice President – Marketing, Communications & Brand Experience of Sagicor, following the leading insurance company’s recent erection of another striking public service message.

Located at the back of their head office in Wildey, St Michael, is a larger-than-life illustration of a tennis ball shattering a glass pane, accompanied by the message “Life Happens. We’ve Got You Covered.”

“Each of us face a variety of challenges every day, and some of these have the potential to derail us… from vehicular accidents to natural disasters. Even though measures can be put in place to avoid disaster, Sagicor is there and focused on helping customers make the right choices, so they can recover should the worst occur,” said Shepherd.

She indicated Sagicor had products especially designed to assist individuals, families and businesses in becoming prepared, to prevent disasters and other eventualities from also becoming financial pitfalls.

“Whether it’s the cost of rebuilding after a hurricane, repairing your vehicle, managing your business’ financial obligations during forced closure as a result of a disaster, or handling unforeseen medical expenses, Sagicor insurance can provide the support you need to avoid significant long-term financial loss or hardship and come out on top,” stated the AVP.

This is the third large scale public service display from Sagicor in recent times, following the “Don’t Text and Drive” message erected on Hastings Main Road, Christ Church, and the Breast Cancer Awareness “Pinktober” displays seen at various high traffic spots on the island. These executions are a clear indication that the company is very committed to taking its message to the public and bringing attention to issues of great importance. (PR)