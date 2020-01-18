Help Barbados win! . . . Vote online in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards - Barbados Today

USA Today’s 10 Best provides users with original, unbiased, and experiential travel content of top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the US and around the world.

For the 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards, travel experts have made their 20 nominations in each category and Barbados has received nominations in four out of the seven categories in the annual online poll. The public now has 18 days left to cast their vote.

Everyone is invited to vote daily and is limited to one vote per person, per category, per day. Barbados’ nine nominations fall in the categories of Best Caribbean Beach (Browne’s Beach), Best Caribbean Rum Distillery (Mount Gay Rum Distillery & St. Nicholas Abbey), Best Golf Course (Apes Hill Club Course and The Green Monkey at Sandy Lane) and Best Caribbean Attraction (George Washington House & Museum, Harrison’s Cave, Oistin’s Fish Fry and St Nicholas Abbey).

Robert Chase, acting CEO, BTMI mentioned, “We at the BTMI continue to market destination Barbados as the vacation spot of choice and we are excited at the recent nominations. We praise the staff’s efforts and all our partners both local and abroad for ensuring Barbados is always an option in travellers’ minds and we want to encourage Barbados to vote daily.”

Below is the list of nominated categories for voting purposes:

Best Caribbean Beach – Browne’s Beach

https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-caribbean-beach/

Best Caribbean Attraction – Harrison’s Cave, Oistin’s Fish Fry, St Nicholas Abbey & George Washington House & Museum

https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-caribbean-attraction-2020/

Best Caribbean Rum Distillery – Mount Gay Rum Distillery & St. Nicholas Abbey

https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-caribbean-rum-distillery/

Best Caribbean Golf Course – Apes Hill Club Curse & The Green Monkey Sandy Lane

https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-caribbean-golf-course-2020/

(PR)