Helping the gardens grow . . . Massy United Insurance donates to the Sunshine Early Stimulation Centre - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Helping the gardens grow . . . Massy United Insurance donates to the Sunshine Early Stimulation Centre - by January 18, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 18, 2020

The students of the Sunshine Early Stimulation Centre as well as those of the John Payne School for Exceptional Children can further advance their Planter’s Paradise as Massy United Insurance recently donated several garden supplies to the schools.

Principal Natasha Lowe welcomed the donation. “There are many areas here at the school that require consistent support and our garden project is a significant element as gardening provides a therapeutic channel for the children and greatly aids in their development. So we are very happy for this assistance from Massy United.”

The long-term goal for the garden is to turn it into the “Sunshine Farmer’s Market” where the children take an active role in setting up and being responsible for pricing their produce with support from the teachers.

“The team at Massy United Insurance continues to work on developing the communities in which we operate. We have recognised the important work of The Sunshine Early Stimulation Centre in supporting families with developmentally challenged children and are grateful for the opportunity to support this work in a meaningful way” said Karen Richards, Marketing Manager, Massy United.

The Sunshine Early Stimulation Centre and the John Payne School for Exceptional Children were developed under the aegis of the Sunshine Early Intervention Trust, a registered non-profit organization committed to the advancement of infants and children with developmental disabilities. (PR)

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share
4 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Help Barbados win! . . . Vote online in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards

USA Today’s 10 Best provides users with original, unbiased, and experiential travel content of top attractions, things to...

Facing a crisis together . . . Sagicor says it’s there for you

“With the right planning and the right resources you can face any challenge and overcome it.” This was the message from...

Always on . . . Flow promises to take its customers ‘Everywhere’ for 2020

In keeping with its promise to surprise and delight its customers, Flow has announced the introduction of yet another...

Trade and development in focus . . . Preparations underway for UN conference in Barbados

A technical mission from the Geneva based Secretariat of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) will...

A red-letter day . . . Cadet Corps marks Governor General’s birthday

The Barbados Cadet Corps Band delivered a special treat to the   General Dame Sandra Mason who celebrated her 71st...

Moving the spirit . . . Writing and religion more similar than not

Storytelling and religion were inseparable from the beginning of man’s existence and continues to be so today. This places...

Culinary excellence . . . 15 local aspiring chefs receive ACF Certification

The Caribbean Cuisine Culinary Institute (CCCI) will host Chef Jeffery Rotz, Certified Culinary Educator, Certified Executive...

Clouds and ocean currents under review . . . Barbados the launching pad for international climate study

Evidence has shown that the Caribbean will be one of the most adversely affected areas as the world experiences significant...

All are important . . . Leave the plantation legacy behind – PM Mottley

“Every single person matters. The first rule is respect one, respect all, and if we can do that as a nation rather than...

4 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share