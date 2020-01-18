Helping the gardens grow . . . Massy United Insurance donates to the Sunshine Early Stimulation Centre - Barbados Today

The students of the Sunshine Early Stimulation Centre as well as those of the John Payne School for Exceptional Children can further advance their Planter’s Paradise as Massy United Insurance recently donated several garden supplies to the schools.

Principal Natasha Lowe welcomed the donation. “There are many areas here at the school that require consistent support and our garden project is a significant element as gardening provides a therapeutic channel for the children and greatly aids in their development. So we are very happy for this assistance from Massy United.”

The long-term goal for the garden is to turn it into the “Sunshine Farmer’s Market” where the children take an active role in setting up and being responsible for pricing their produce with support from the teachers.

“The team at Massy United Insurance continues to work on developing the communities in which we operate. We have recognised the important work of The Sunshine Early Stimulation Centre in supporting families with developmentally challenged children and are grateful for the opportunity to support this work in a meaningful way” said Karen Richards, Marketing Manager, Massy United.

The Sunshine Early Stimulation Centre and the John Payne School for Exceptional Children were developed under the aegis of the Sunshine Early Intervention Trust, a registered non-profit organization committed to the advancement of infants and children with developmental disabilities. (PR)