St Lucy centre of Barrow centennial - Barbados Today

The birth centennial of the father of independence, the Right Excellent Errol Walton Barrow, on Tuesday will feature a number of events at the parish of his birth, St Lucy

A plaque is to be unveiled on Tuesday at the ruins of Barrow’s birthplace at The Garden, beginning at 3 p.m. Prime Minister Mia Mottley is to deliver a speech and unveil the plaque.

Later in the day, at 5 p.m., there will be a mega concert at the Checker Hall Playing Field, St. Lucy. Entertainers will include Rosie Hunte, Alison Hinds, Alison Norville, Kelly Cadogan, Adrian Clarke, Edwin Yearwood, Trinity Clarke, Colin Spencer, Philip 7, David Kirton, Kite (Band) with Billy Kincaid, Israel Lovell Foundation Drummers and Youth Combined Steel Orchestra.

Unveiling the activities, Minister of Public Affairs Senator Lucille Moe urged Barbadians to attend the concert, saying there would be various genres of music and culinary delights for everyone.

“It will be a very nice event and something fitting for the National Hero, the Right Excellent Errol Barrow,” she stressed.

She said a park and ride system would be put in place to transport citizens to the north of the island, and buses would be available from The Glebe, Oistins, Princess Alice Bus Terminal, Fairchild Street Bus Terminal and Speightstown. The cost per trip will be $3.50.

Minister of Transport Peter Phillips, the MP for St Lucy, said a massive clean-up of Nessfield, where the island’s first prime minister was born would be undertaken.

He encouraged Barbadians to celebrate Barrow’s life, saying he had given “so much to Barbados, the region and the world”.

A centennial regatta is also being organized by St Lucy-based rum-maker Mount Gay for Tuesday, and he encouraged visits to the Animal Flower Cave about 11 a.m., and view the boats sailing round the island.

Barry’s reputation as an outstanding cook and author of the cook book, Privilege, is to be celebrated at a Dipper’s Cook-off School Competition on Thursday,.

Senator Moe told a press briefing that CBC is to broadcast a series of radio and television programmes showing different aspects of Barrow’s personal, professional and political life.

She said that some of the footage and photographs used in the programmes has probably never seen by some people, while others had not seen them for many years.