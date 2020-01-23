Feel the ‘burn’ . . . Bolt belts out soca tune with Ultimate Rejects - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Feel the ‘burn’ . . . Bolt belts out soca tune with Ultimate Rejects - by January 23, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 23, 2020

Just last year, Usain Bolt created a stir when he added producer to his resume with the debut of the Olympe Rose riddim to promote his champagne of the same name. Now, the Jamaican sprint legend-turned-entrepreneur-turned-producer is ready to flex his vocal chops. The soca lover is featured on a remix of Energy To Burn by Trinidadian group, Ultimate Rejects – as a recording artiste.

“I never put limits on myself, and my fans know to expect anything from me, as I always say I don’t think limits. Anything is possible. Whether it’s producing or now singing, I just try to bring my energy to anything I do. So, Jamaica, just always look out for the unexpected. These vibes are usually organic and not planned. I do expect with me now actually singing a soca song, you might see me on stage performing it,” Bolt told THE STAR.

After his executive manager Nugent Walker got word that the Ultimate Rejects wanted the track star to jump on the remix, he presented the track to him.

But the collaboration did not happen right away, Bolt said. “I spent some time thinking about it and just decided to jump into the studio to hold a vibe. I love the high energy of the beat and we all know I like soca. I approached the project with an open mind, as I wanted to give it my best. I just thought about what I do when I’m at a carnival event or listening to the genre which made it even more fun in creating the right energy,” he said.

Bolt shared that his love for soca was actually because of Germaine Mason, his friend and former track and field athlete who died tragically in a motorcycle accident along the Palisadoes strip in April 2017.

He said: “I represent for reggae and dancehall wherever I go, but I also love other genres of music. Actually, my friend Germaine Mason introduced me to carnival parties and from then my love for it has only grown… Now, releasing a soca song on his birthday (January 20) is just mad energy.” (Jamaica Star)

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share3
7 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

The past in focus . . . Cuban, Bajan roots captured on film

The film captures the stories and customs of English-speaking West Indians, mostly Barbadians and Jamaicans, and their...

Building cultural bridges . . . Bumper crowd for Chinese festival

Chinese culture was on display in a big way in Barbados last weekend. The staging of the 6th annual Fish and Dragon Festival...

Day two delivers . . . Rich music on final day of Naniki Festival

The second day of the Naniki Barbados Music Festival was not enticing as the first, but it was nonetheless pleasurable. The...

When less is more . . . 2Mile Hill thrills at Naniki

It was an awesome first day at the Naniki Music Festival in St Joseph. There was no line-up of countless artistes, but that...

Purely Bajan . . . ‘My song is not about violence’ – Lil Rick

“I would never support violence!” That’s the bold declaration made by veteran entertainer Rickey Lil Rick Reid after...

Bashment up North . . . Lil Rick makes Boston stop

Not even a snowstorm in the notoriously cold Boston could deter eager fans from welcoming local celebrity Lil Rick back on...

Bashment time in St Lucy . . . Food, rum and plenty soca

Folks in St Lucy and the north were treated to a special out-of-season Food and Rum Festival pop up as well as a Cou Cou and...

‘Mega’ but not memorable . . . Barrow concert not so grand

Hundreds descended on the Checker Hall, St Lucy playing field to be part of the Centennial celebrations in honour of National...

Buju on fire . . . Artiste included on Bad Boys soundtrack

Reggae artiste Buju Banton has started 2020 with a bang. The entertainer who ended 2019 by signing with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation...

7 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share3