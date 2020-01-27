Breadfruit thief at Dodds - Barbados Today

A self-employed man accused of praedial larceny will make his next appearance before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on February 24.

In the meantime, Troy Jamar Hurdle, of 3rd Avenue Skeete’s Road, St Michael will be on remand at Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds.

Hurdle is accused of stealing ten breadfruits belonging to Jonathan Lashley on January 25.

He pleaded guilty to the offence before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today, where it was also revealed that Hurdle had been missing court hearings in relation to a pending matter against him.

It is expected that he will be sentenced on his next appearance after the facts in the case against him are revealed.