Young man on gun charges - Barbados Today

Another young, unemployed man accused of having an illegal gun and ammunition is at HMP Dodds on remand.
He is 22-year-old Akeele Jerome St Hill, of 6th Avenue New Orleans, St Michael.
It is alleged that on January 23 St Hill had in his possession six rounds of ammunition and a firearm without the necessary licences to do so.
He was not required to plead to the indictable charges when he appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today with his attorney-at-law Angela Mitchell-Gittens.
The case will continue before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on
February 24.
