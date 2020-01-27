Young man on gun charges - Barbados Today

Another young, unemployed man accused of having an illegal gun and ammunition is at HMP Dodds on remand.

He is 22-year-old Akeele Jerome St Hill, of 6th Avenue New Orleans, St Michael.

It is alleged that on January 23 St Hill had in his possession six rounds of ammunition and a firearm without the necessary licences to do so.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charges when he appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today with his attorney-at-law Angela Mitchell-Gittens.

The case will continue before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on

February 24.