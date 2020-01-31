Juvenile and another man charged with the murder of Marlon Holder - Barbados Today

Two males, including a juvenile, charged with the murder of Marlon Holder are set to appear in court this afternoon.

Jamar Jamal Greaves, 33, of Grape Hall, St Lucy and a 14-year-old male will appear at the Holetown Magistrate’s Court.

Holder was shot and killed on January 16 just outside the entrance of the St Alban’s Primary School, Weston, St James.