Man, 20, stabbed to death in St Michael - Barbados Today

A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in St Michael Sunday evening, police say.
At 5:15 pm, police were called to the scene at Promenade Road, Tudor Bridge.
The man was transported to hospital where he later died.
Police have not released the victim’s identity.
Investigations are ongoing.
