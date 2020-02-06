Rocking the runway . . . Big girls strut their stuff - Barbados Today

Get Plumped with designer Gaynelder Grazette at the helm is a fashion show with a vibe. It goes against any preconception of what a fashion show should entail. While chairs set at centre stage would have been thought to be a staple, they were sparingly used at the Inspire Academy location on Saturday night. This strategic move was to keep patrons focused on meeting, mingling and partying.

Plump, an acronym for Pretty, Lovely, Unique, Magnificent, Plus-Sized, features a swimsuit and lingerie collection which is tailor made to accentuate the curves of buxom beauties. In a marketplace where the more voluptuous ladies are placed on the back burner, Grazette’s self-imposed mandate is to ensure that plus-sized divas know they too can wear cutting edge fashion. The line was launched in 2018 and with rave reviews for that production, fashion forward Grazette was back to the delight of her fans.

For the second year running, plus-sized women enjoyed a fashion showcase that was conceptualised specifically to suit their needs. The seductive lingerie and risqué bathing suits were met with audience approval. Another designer whose work was featured was J’Lisa Charles. The ladies in the audience were also able to enjoy some eye-candy when some male models got in on the action.

One downside was the length of time it took to transition to the following segment.

In addition to Grazette’s designs, some stylish pieces from various plus-size boutiques were displayed by the confident models. Among the stores whose trendy clothing were on display were Rustik and Fashion City.

One of the unique components of this production was the incorporation of a 45-minute design challenge sponsored by Chocolate Army. In a race against the clock, four designers had to make an outfit for their model only using the items provided from a mystery bag of items. That package included common pins, safety pins, needles, thread, scissors and fabric. At the end of the allotted period Carol-Ann Wiggins was adjudged the winner by a panel of judges. However, the piece designed by Cheryl-Ann Wiggins was the crowd favourite.

Never one to do anything basic, Grazette ensured that Get Plumped 2020 was about more than just fashion. There was a mini expo which highlighted a range of local products. The brands on display offering attendees some of their tasty treats were Cakey Cakies, Cool Tingz and A Taste of Home. Monumental Watches, Earthly Collections shoes and Ayola, which specializes in handcrafted bags, were also among the exhibitors. Some of their pieces were featured on the catwalk.

Patrons enjoyed performances by Mara Rose, Sugar Rhe and Mole. The latter was in fantastic form as he excited the audience with his popular tracks. He pleased his fans with a snippet of one of his latest releases.

Near the close of the event a tearful Grazette expressed appreciation for the continued support she has received. She quickly shook those emotions off and joined her models for a choreographed dance in the grand finale. (STT)