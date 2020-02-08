Another win for Elizabeth at Glow Sports - Barbados Today

Elizabeth really have their Glow on now.

Make that four in a row now for the bright sparks of the Jennifer Swanston-Jones Track Classic after Purple lit up yet another St Michael School Sports on Friday at the Usain Bolt Complex.

The Lazaretto’s floodlights proved pointless at one stage, as Elizabeth’s star power was more than bright enough for the 5,000 strong crowd to see them win the meet with a whopping 1045 points.

Victor Ludorum Micah Blair and Asia Foster just weren’t enough for Victoria (Red) to overcome their initial 127-point deficit and they eventually had to settle for a distant second place with 713.50 points.

Anne (Yellow) managed to move up to third with 683.50 after Boadicea (Blue) barely added to their previous tally to end on 581.

It was a spectacular all-round effort led by head boy Michael Patrick and ably supported by fellow CARIFTA athlete Rhea Hoyte, Josiah Parris, Samiya Dell and Ethan McCollin.

Patrick couldn’t have delivered a better swan song after winning the senior boys’ 200 (22.01 seconds), 400 (49.58) and 800 (2:14.49) and finishing second in the 100 metres behind teammate Nathan Roett (10.93)

At the other end of the spectrum, McCollin introduced himself to the likes of Pan Am golden boy Shane Brathwaite with impressive victories in the 100 (13.31), 200 (27.29), 400 (1:07.28) and 800 (3:04.11) to finish with 58 points in the under-13 boys’ category.

The senior girls’ division was expected to be a tighter competition but Hoyte just got the better of Victoria’s Asia Foster all night by relegating her to a bridesmaid in the 100 (12.26), 200 (25.03), 400 (56.81) and even the 4×100 relay.

Yet it was CARIFTA medallist Vivica Addison of Boadicea who stole top honours in the division with 58 points following victories in the long jump (4.84 metres), high jump (1.35) and javelin (33.86).

Dell came out tops in a similarly tough under-15 girls’ category by also dominating the field with wins in the high jump (1.53), shot put (10.04), javelin (19.93) and discus (24.27).

But she could only stand by and watch Skye Spencer-Layne (Boadicea) and Jahzara Holford (Anne) split the marquee sprints.

Holford got the jump on her longtime rival in the 200 before Spencer-Layne used a blistering start to run away with the ensuing 100.

Parris didn’t fail to deliver on the night though, proving his worth as a promising sprinter by sweeping the under-17 boys’ 100 (11.17), 200 (24.17), 400 (50.65) and 800 (2:46.12) en route to a 51-point tally.

But Blair’s all-round performance gave him the victor ludorum title with 74 points after he won the under-15 boys’ shot put, javelin and 1500; placed second in a record-setting jump duel (1.63); and finished third in the 100, 200, 400 and 800 metres.

Anne found something to cheer for through the efforts of Sharissa Browne, who shared the victrix ludurom title with Addison following victories in the under-13 girls’ 100 (13.99), 200 (29.48), 400 (1:06.42), 800 (3:02.97) and long jump (4.01).

POINTS

1. Elizabeth 1045 points, 2. Victoria 713.50, 3. Anne 683.50, 4. Boadicea 581.

DIVISION CHAMPIONS

Under-13 Girls: Sharissa Browne (Anne) 58 points

Under-13 Boys: Ethan McCollin (Elizabeth) 58

Under-15 Girls: Samiya Dell (Elizabeth) 46

Under-15 Boys: Micah Blair (Victoria) 66

Under-17 Girls: Sierra Williams (Victoria) 22

Under-17 Boys: Josiah Parris (Elizabeth) 51

Under-20 Girls: Vivica Addison (Boadicea) 58

Under-20 Boys: Michael Patrick (Elizabeth) 48

Victrix ludorum: Vivica Addison (Boadicea), Sharissa Browne (Anne)

Victor ludorum: Micah Blair (Victoria)