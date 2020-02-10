Murder case to go to jury shortly - Barbados Today

Justice Carlisle Greaves will tomorrow give the summation in the murder trial of Matthew Anderson Farley and Jefferson Tramaine Diego Broomes before handing over to the jury for deliberation and verdict.

The adjournment until Tuesday was given after the prosecutors, Crown Counsels Neville Watson and Oliver Thomas and defence attorneys Andrew Pilgrim Q.C., and Sian Lange for Broomes and Verla Depezia, counsel for Farley, delivered their closing arguments to the 12 jurors.

Farley, of 21 Row Free Hill, Black Rock, St Michael and Broomes, of Hannays, St Lucy are charged with murdering 38-year-old Cosmo Alonza Hinds on September 26, 2013.

The two accused, both in their late 20s, pleaded not guilty to the charge in the No. 3 Supreme Court.

Last week in unsworn statements the accused maintained their innocence and declared that they did not know each other before the deadly incident.

Broomes stated: “I suffer for three years behind bars for a crime I did not commit. Not only the crime I did not commit but I was charged for killing my cousin, a man that basically raised me.”

In his address Farley who claimed he was beaten by police to give a confession said: “I continued to say I did not know anything about the incident. The police say I brek down a gun and took it to the Hot Pot and throw it, which is a lie. I never had a gun in my possession.”