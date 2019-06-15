Brathwaite reprimanded by ICC - Barbados Today

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching its code of conduct.

Brathwaite received an official reprimand along with one demerit point for breaching Level One of the ICC’s code of conduct during the West Indies’ World Cup game against England at the Hampshire Bowl on Friday, which the Windies lost by eight wickets.

He was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent to an umpire’s decision.

The incident occurred in the 43rd over of the West Indies’ innings when Brathwaite made his displeasure at being given out clear to the umpires.

On-field umpires Sundaram Ravi and Kumar Dharmasena, third umpire Rodney Tucker and fourth official Paul Wilson levelled the charges.

He admitted committing the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

According to the ICC’s code of conduct, when a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned.

Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player. (CMC)