In the ‘Flow’ - Barbados Today

Just over 20 tertiary-level students will spend the next eight weeks working with Barbados’ leading telecommunications provider after they were accepted into the highly competitive Flow Summer Student Experience Programme.

In an all-encompassing course, Flow will offer the students invaluable insight into their future careers in the areas of Information Technology, Sales and Marketing, Accounts and Finance, Legal and Regulatory, Human Resources and Corporate Communications.

“Flow’s annual internship programme has grown from strength to strength and the limited spots we have available are always highly sought after because many of the applicants are already intimately acquainted with the services we provide,” said Esther Tull, Manager, People Business Partner, Flow Barbados.

Also included in this year’s cohort is a member of the deaf community for whom the company has made special provisions.

“Based on the interviews and orientation process, they are all keen to learn and add value to our operations. This year, we have also made a special effort to include differently-abled persons and we are very pleased with their seamless integration and this is something we will be incorporating going forward.”

The company will also host weekly workshops aimed at providing added insight about the local and regional telecoms sector and some of the students will also be assigned to C&W Business, the business-to-business arm of Cable & Wireless Communications.

“We want our interns to experience as many elements of the company as possible. While they are with us, we will also work with them to improve their soft skills such as creative thinking, problem solving, communication, teamwork, time management and their overall approach to being a young professional,” added Tull.

Twenty-year-old Brian Wood, who is currently pursuing his Bachelor’s Degree in Management at the University of the West Indies, said he was looking forward to his time with the company.

“Flow is one of Barbados’ leading companies and it also has a regional and international presence, so I’m very eager to learn more about this company that provides important services to so many people every day. I’m really grateful to be a part of the programme and I’m very proud to be working with Flow,” he said.

This year’s interns are Ariel Walker, Hollyann Hunte, McKayla Blackman, Lasonta Mascoll, Lyn Marie Christian, Nyola King, Thaddaeus Chase, Jai Ward, Adam Sayer, Faith Sealy, Terrel Davis, Jarod Rock, Rebecca Lashley, Ashanee Thompson, Kenisha Marshall, Tiana Jerson, Nathan Tull, Zoe Williams, Jencee Sealy, Lionel Smith and Brian Wood.