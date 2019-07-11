City woman pleads guilty to stealing - Barbados Today

City woman pleads guilty to stealing

Published on
July 11, 2019

A 32-year-old unemployed woman from Chapman Lane in the City was remanded to prison this morning after confessing to stealing $206.59 worth of items from a retail store in Bridgetown yesterday.

When Natalie Brathwaite appeared before District “A” Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant, she pleaded guilty to stealing two lotions valued at $26.26; three pouches of toothpaste with a price tag of $12.51; five deodorants costing $32.32; one hair bonding glue for $7.06; one hair spray for $6.43 and 22 bath soaps’ valued at $42.78.

Brathwaite also pleaded guilty to stealing one bottle of mouthwash for $9.11; one body mist spray costing $22.09; a bath oil for $11.66 and two [hair] relaxer kits with a price tag of $7.14.  She must return to court next Thursday.

10 thoughts on “City woman pleads guilty to stealing

  1. Sophia SobersSophia Sobers

    V good

  2. Unruly Rose Emily LewisUnruly Rose Emily Lewis

    Real talk time so hand no job out there

  3. Adamma LupitaAdamma Lupita

    She needs a job…sad indeed…

  4. Kim PayneKim Payne

    Now I am not saying she is right for sealing, but look at what she stole? The Bible says thou shall not steal. Anyway she needs help, Jesus take the wheel. I would ask that she is given community service please.

  5. Violet B LenmanViolet B Lenman

    Coder she wants to look and smell good for him.but to think of it a man bring his yacht in full of cocaine and he int get a day .but she’s is probably from the other Barbados.

  6. Aviston ByerAviston Byer

    Know her well she has it rough

  7. Michelle GriffithMichelle Griffith

    Things are hard out there, it is only going to get worse, people are suffering… I hear it every single day….
    Lord help us…

  8. Veronica WilliamsVeronica Williams

    Sad

  9. Kim GaskinKim Gaskin

    Lord Jesus look down. ..
    Hard to read

  10. SAGA BOY

    we need to stop criminalizing poor people. Put her in a program she can work and feed herself. A white man got got with marijuana and is now walking around free. The brother of a Judge charged for killing his wife walking about free on bail. A man, the son of a wealthy retailer got caught with 2 mil dollars worth of cocaine and walking about free. A gun went off and kill a little boy and people walking about free. The man who kill Pele walking about free. This government got things so hard that people are dying of stress and stealing.

