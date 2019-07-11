City woman pleads guilty to stealing - Barbados Today

A 32-year-old unemployed woman from Chapman Lane in the City was remanded to prison this morning after confessing to stealing $206.59 worth of items from a retail store in Bridgetown yesterday.

When Natalie Brathwaite appeared before District “A” Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant, she pleaded guilty to stealing two lotions valued at $26.26; three pouches of toothpaste with a price tag of $12.51; five deodorants costing $32.32; one hair bonding glue for $7.06; one hair spray for $6.43 and 22 bath soaps’ valued at $42.78.

Brathwaite also pleaded guilty to stealing one bottle of mouthwash for $9.11; one body mist spray costing $22.09; a bath oil for $11.66 and two [hair] relaxer kits with a price tag of $7.14. She must return to court next Thursday.