St Michael resident Curtis Leroy Yearwood will spend the next three weeks at the Psychiatric Hospital.

The 58-year-old of Fairfield Cross Road, Black Rock was remanded to the mental health institution after he pleaded guilty to unlawfully assaulting Oneal Holder

on July 31.

He also admitted to using the threatening words, “I gine kill you,” towards Holder on August 8.

Yearwood will return before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on August 30.