RiRi’s new album coming soon - Barbados Today

The long wait might finally be over for Rihanna fans. Over the weekend, a RiRi news Twitter account revealed that the Barbadian songstress, 31, recently registered new music with her music publisher BMI. The song called Private Loving was reportedly written by the multi-hyphenate and Jamaican dancehall/reggae artiste Demarco.

Rihanna’s fan base has been patiently waiting for new music from her for three years now, since her 2016 release Anti which featured tracks like Work, Desperado and Love On The Brain. Although the SOS hitmaker has been a featured artiste on some other musicians’ tracks in the time since, like those of Future and DJ Khaled, the lack of original solo music from Rihanna herself might explain the rabid response from her fans at this prospect of new music.

When the news of the song being registered hit, The Navy (pet name for Rihanna’s loyalist fans) tweeted in droves, with GIFs galore (like the iconic Everybody Stay Calm Office GIF) as well as comments like ‘I CANNOT BREATHE’ and ‘She is COMING’.

In the interim, Rihanna has been focusing on other pursuits, like acting — she appeared in last year’s hit Ocean’s 8 with Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett. She was also the lead in this year’s Amazon Original movie Guava Island, opposite Donald Glover.

In addition, the Diamonds singer has been giving her attention to her beauty line, Fenty Beauty. And if that weren’t enough, the Disturbia songstress also launched her own fashion brand this year, simply called Fenty, in partnership with luxury fashion group LVMH.

Last month she posted a clip from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta showing one of the show’s stars, Karlie Redd, reading the results of a lie detector test saying, “It was all a lie. Guys, it was all a lie. She lied.”

Rihanna captioned the video: “Me: Album coming in 2019. Navy in July:”

While fans spiral out of control about the potential of a new Rihanna song, Rihanna is continuing to do her. She recently posted photos of her partying on Grand Kadooment Day during the Crop Over festival earlier this month in a lavish feathery costume.

(Daily Mail/Elle)