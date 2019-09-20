Regretful Arthur - Barbados Today

It was never Richard Delisle Arthur’s intention to break the law and he regrets the entire situation.

This was disclosed in the No. 2 Supreme Court this morning as a probation officer read a report on the life of the 57-year-old marksman from Maynards, St Peter.

Arthur is currently on $150, 000 bail. A nine-member jury found him guilty early this year of having 102 rounds of ammunition in his possession on January 31, 2012 without a valid licence.

Today, the recently convicted man was described as one who has dedicated his life to family, church and country.

The probation officer revealed that persons who were interviewed in the community expressed shock at the current situation with many explaining that he was a law abiding citizen and a well-respected member of the community.

His brother, former Prime Minister Owen Arthur, in the report also described him as an “outstanding member of society” and a “committed and responsible” family man who “always displayed a passion for national service and excellence”.

Reading from the report the officer said Arthur had expressed regret for his involvement in the situation and explained that “he did not view it as a malicious act” as he had a licence to carry a firearm and ammunition.

The entire experience, Arthur told the probation officer, has been “emotionally traumatic” for him especially when he thought about the possible outcome adding that, “It was never his intention to break the law” and asked for leniency when the matter is adjudicated.

The officer stated the Arthur had no previous convictions and was a low risk offender.

Following the report Arthur’s attorney, Andrew Pilgrim, Q.C., stated that it was the defence’s intention to present character witnesses at the next sitting when he would also mitigate on behalf of his client.

Justice Randall Worrell then adjourned the matter until October 25. Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Alliston Seale is the prosecutor.