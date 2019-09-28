CRICKET-WOMEN-West Indies to host India in Nov - Barbados Today

Beleaguered West Indies will try to revive their flagging fortunes in the ICC Women’s Championship when they host India in a three-match One-Day International series in November.

The tour, which runs from October 28 to November 20 and will be played in Antigua, St Lucia and Guyana, will also include five Twenty20 Internationals.

West Indies have struggled badly in the championship, which serves as a qualifier for the 2021 World Cup in New Zealand, with the top four teams gaining automatic berths.

Earlier this month, the home side suffered a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of the powerful Australians in Antigua, and now languish in seventh spot in the eight-team rankings.

Director of cricket, Jimmy Adams, said the India series represented an opportunity for the hosts to bounce back following the chastening results against the Aussies, especially with the T20 World Cup already on the horizon.

“The team is coming off a tough tour against Australia and this long series against India will no doubt give them a better opportunity to fine tune their skills ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia next year,” he said.

“We have a very young squad, the standouts of Shabika Gajnabi and Sheneta Grimmond from the most recent series, mixed with the senior players, I believe is a good signal to us at CWI and the region that Women’s cricket has been developing.

“Going forward, we just have to continue the support in whatever way we can to ensure West Indies Women’s cricket is back on the top.”

West Indies also sent down 2-1 to Pakistan in a three-match series in Dubai last February and drew 1-1 with touring South African last year September.

On the upcoming tour, all three ODIs will be played at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground on November 1, 3 and 6 while the first two T20s will be staged at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground on November 9 and 10.

The Guyana National Stadium will host the last three T20s from November 14-20.

