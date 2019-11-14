Bajans rock the boat . . . Ubersoca on the high seas - Barbados Today

What do you call it when thousands of soca lovers converge on a boat for five days of unadulterated fun? This unmatched experience is the annual Ubersoca Cruise which, for the second consecutive year, was hosted on board the luxurious Mariner of the Seas from Royal Caribbean’s fleet.

The Bajan flags were flown high onboard. Not only were many party animals in the huge crowd literally holding the flag, but the island’s culture was on stage in a big way.

Among the high calibre cast was a powerhouse contingent representing the 246. With the Queen of Soca Alison Hinds at the helm, the Barbadian entourage was pivotal in creating bliss in this music lover’s utopia.

The Bajans did their country proud as they all served to captivate the audience’s attention, each in their own unique way. Whether it was Hypasounds or Marzville who had the ladies with their eyes glued centre stage with their seductive waistline gyrations or King Bubba with his infectious hit songs, the homegrown talent delivered.

The line-up of top-class local acts included Crop Over staple Lil Rick. He was totally in his element nestled among the adoring fans that packed the pool deck for the Hawaiian 5-0 themed event. He appeared at the J’ouvert party in previous editions, but this year he was the headline act at the hyped onboard pool party. He brought his A-game, impressing everyone in attendance. Among those who represented for the island were Fadda Fox and deejays Puffy, Jus Jay and Scribbz.

While in previous instalments one of the few complaints would have been the cost of drinks, the 2019 all-inclusive package ensured that the double sailing to Turks and Caicos was near perfection, complete with some of the region’s premier soca acts gracing the stage.

Languishing by the pool was an afterthought with a packed schedule of activities daily. Beyond the back-to-back parties, attendees were able to enjoy ice skating or indulge in laser tag.

Other options included listening in on the Talk Soca panel discussion with industry executives or keeping it light-hearted with a natural hair discussion with the team from Le Beaute Academie. Patrons adhered closely to the varied themes and stepped out in style. But what fans seemed to enjoy most was the easy access they had to their favourite musical artistes. A casual walk to your stateroom could quickly transition to a photo opportunity with some of the region’s best entertainers.

One of the most highly anticipated events in the full itinerary was the J’ouvert party hosted when the ship docked in Grand Turk. There was an abundance of water and powder as the patrons followed Dominica’s Asa Banton’s directive to Do Something Crazy.

It was quite a spectacle as they passed out tree limbs as casually as they would pass out bandanas in a fete. But somehow, in the context of Ubersoca, the unexpected is commonplace and continues to attract a massive following. (STT)