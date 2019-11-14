Talent ‘on the Hill’ . . . Best in music, drama, dance at Foundation School - Barbados Today
Talent 'on the Hill' . . . Best in music, drama, dance at Foundation School
November 14, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 14, 2019

Flying high aptly describes the feeling of members of the drama group Three Blackbirds after they won their fourth consecutive title in the Foundation’s Got Talent Competition. The sixth form students Alexus Daniel, Chelsii Holder and Chene Belle who have been together for four years said the preparations were going well but then they had to make some last-minute changes.

Two days before Saturday’s competition the group had to cut some scenes and make some rearrangements to their play because of the length. “We had to remember we did not put that in, or we have to leave that out.

We did a good job in the short time,” Belle said.

Now they have been crowned, the group said they feel “excellent”. The play which dealt with poor parenting and not enforcing discipline, though comically put over, had a serious message. The group said parents do not have to be their children’s friend but have to guide them. “Every play that we do we always try to have a message in it so that the audience would not think that it is only about fun,” Holder said.   

In preparation, the group had many long rehearsal evenings after school well past 5 p.m. which they said was a challenge since they are preparing for the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations. However, last Saturday’s performance ends their winning streak. The group will not be back next year as they leave the school at the end of June 2020.

The tribute in song to his mother earned Nathan Ottley the title of best music performance.

In 2018, they were selected to make a short film for the International Film Festival. The film Mama’s Story was nominated for five awards at the Barbados Film Festival. Holder was nominated for best actress.

As the road ends for Three Blackbirds, it is now beginning for 11-year-old Nathan Ottley who won in the music category. Ottley who sang a tribute to his mother Natasha Gill wanted to show his deep love and appreciation to his mother for her guidance and values she taught him.

Ottley, who has been singing for about four years, said he felt relieved and surprised to win, but happy that all of his hard work paid off.

Even more special was his mom’s reaction to his win.

“It made me feel good. My heart was going like – Oh my God! – and my mommy was jumping up… I think she was very proud of me,” Ottley said.

Now he can get back to his extracurricular activities which include volleyball, cricket, road tennis and field events. He also plays the trumpet.

Ottley, who plans to get his first recording out soon and share his voice with Barbados and the world, said he loves gospel and hip hop but next year, will try his hand at calypso.

Shania Gibbs and Caitlin White (right) who won best dance.

For dancers Shania Gibbs and Caitlin White, their win is one to treasure. Gibbs who has been dancing for a number of years said they were honoured to win.

“The other dancers were top notch [and] had a lot of energy. It was not a one-sided thing, so we knew we had to bring our best game.”

Gibbs who admitted that she was a little unfit before the competition said her participation helped in that area. White who also participated in the drama section said she just loves to dance and would use every opportunity she could to get on the stage. She said her plans now are to go on missions and spread the word of God through dance all over the world. (LK)

