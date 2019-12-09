Titus smashes six records at Nationals - Barbados Today

Danielle Titus’ emphatic record-breaking performances at the 2019 Barbados Aquatic Sports Association Short Course National Swimming Championship will forever be remembered on the history pages of Barbados’ swimming.

The gifted 17-year-old swimmer broke a total of six records in the girls 15 to 17 age group when the six-day competition concluded yesterday at the National Aquatic Center in Wildey, St. Michael.

A member of Alpha Sharks Swim Club, Titus told Barbados TODAY it was her intention to beak as many records as possible. She further explained that she placed a lot of thought behind what she wanted to achieve this year at Nationals.

“I had swim sports [school] and I used that to see where I am at and where I needed to be for Nationals. I have been doing more strokes now so I wanted to see where I was at and tried to improve for next year because I just can’t swim backstroke only. So, I decided to do all strokes like IM [individual medley], freestyle and the plan was just look for the records and go for them,” Titus said.

A CARIFTA gold medalist and Barbados’ top female junior swimmer, Titus said she intends to one day medal at the Olympic Games.

Unstoppable in her pet races the 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke, Titus delivered a wonderful execution to register record-breaking times of 29:22, 1:01.52 and 2:12.91 respectively in those three races.

The previous records were 29:77 in the 50m which was set last month at the 2019 Interschool Championships; 1:03.02 in the 100m also registered earlier this year and 2:21.08 in the 200m event set in 2012 by Lee-Ann Rose. Titus had company as Danielle Treasure of Pirates Club clock 2:19.68 to go under Rose’s seven-year-old 200m backstroke record.

In fact, it was Treasure’s second record of the champions as she pulled off a 5:08.88 in the girls 15 to 17 individual medley to top the 5:15.08 previously posted by Amara Gibbs in 2013.

Titus continued her fine form with other records in the girls 15 to 17 age group when she dominated the 200m individual medley in 2:23.75 to erase the previous time of 2:25.68.

The former time of 2:07.51 was also replaced by Titus with 2:05.71 in the 200m freestyle. Yet again unmatched, Titus clocked 4:23.57 as she destroyed the 400m freestyle field and in the process shattered the 4:24.38 once held by Hannah Gill.

Nine-year-old Nikolai Sisnett of Pirates Swim Club also made his mark in the pool with a few records to his name.

A student of St. Cyprian’s Boy’s, Sisnett ended the final night of competition with a bang when he posted 31:17 for a new record in the Boys eight and Under 50m freestyle to replace the former record of 31:50 held by Damon St. Prix in 2009.

Sisnett also claimed the 50m backstroke in 36:29 to better the previous record of 37:17.

According to Sisnett, he always wanted to break the 50m freestyle and 50m backstroke records and worked hard towards achieving his goals.

Adara Stoddard of Hight Swim Club is the new owner of the girls 13 to 14 200m breaststroke record, setting a new time of 2:45.18 which erased the 2:47.76 once held by Ashley Weekes.

In the relay, the formidable quartet of Amelie Baker, Kathryn Forde, Keilani Talma and Adia Deane set three new national records in the girls 13 to 14 division.

They won the 4x50m medley relay in 2:12.30 to replace the old time of 2:21.03 from the books. The 4x100m medley time of 5:04.46 was then replaced by 4:49.70 and also the 4x100m freestyle record of 4:18.78 set in 2009 by the Barbados Goodwill Team being demolished in 4:09.58.

