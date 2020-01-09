“Trumpets sound and angels sing” . . . A captivating Nine Lessons and Carols - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

“Trumpets sound and angels sing” . . . A captivating Nine Lessons and Carols - by January 9, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 9, 2020

Quite often in the hustle and bustle of the commercial elements of the Christmas season, the real reason behind the season is lost. However, on Sunday evening, the choir of the St Leonard’s Anglican Church provided a necessary reminder with their presentation of An Epiphany Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols.

Patrons gathered at the Westbury Road location for the traditional Christmas Festival which was hosted on the penultimate day of the season. They were entertained as the choir raised their voices in joyous song under the leadership of guest conductor Keith Bourne, who has been a part of the presentation for several years. The enjoyable evening of music included renditions of Praise and Thanksgiving arranged by Theron Kirk and the carols Three Kings and Carols of the Birds.

In addition to the choral performance, attendees enjoyed a duet by Kenneth Bryan and Grantley Deane who paired up to deliver Thy Light is Come.

The St Leonard’s Liturgical Dancers, dressed in all white dresses with bedazzled adornments, impressed with their dance to Silent Night.

The line-up also included the Leonardian Steelpan Ensemble making their debut performance on the Epiphany programme with Go Light Your World Medley. The four girls should be quite proud of their beautiful presentation, there were no signs of nervousness and it was evident that close attention was paid to perfecting their piece. Musical accompaniment for the choir was provided by flautist Erica Griffith, trumpeters Erin Hazelwood and Edwin Gamble.

In the vote of thanks Chanelle Best said: “Family and friends of St Leonard’s whose presence here tonight makes all this effort worthwhile, we say thank you for your ongoing support and hope that you truly enjoyed tonight’s festival.”

She used the opportunity to extend an invitation to their mid-year concert on June 28. That event will feature a performance by the highly esteemed Royal Barbados Police Force. (STT)

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share
4 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

On the big stage . . . Koffee to perform Super Bowl weekend

Reggae sensation Koffee has been confirmed to perform at the inaugural Viewtopia Music Festival, which will be held at...

Northern vibes . . . Pure White was pure hype

Folks looking to party and have a good time Christmas night headed to the North to Pure White all-white fete. Party goers...

Their Christmas finest . . . Queen’s Park comes alive with color and style

Hundreds of Barbadians kept the tradition of spending Christmas morning in Queen’s Park in grand style. The well-manicured...

A mighty and celestial ‘force’ . . . RBPF Band delights at Christmas concert

Even two weeks after the climax of the season, the Christmas spirit appears to be alive and well in the minds of some...

Ten for ten . . . St Cyprian’s Church filled with sweet Christmas music

The sweet sounds that were heard coming from the St Cyprian’s Anglican Church in Belleville, St Michael, last Friday...

A blessed Journey to Bethlehem . . . Story of the first Christmas travellers

The Hall’s Road Church of the Nazarene took a Journey To Bethlehem on Sunday night as they staged their annual Christmas...

What a Wonder! . . . Christ The King “lands” a beautiful spectacle

There was a beautiful, jaw-dropping, breathtaking spectacle on display at Christ the King Church in Rock Dundo, St Michael...

Rihanna, Mark Wahlberg And 18 Other Celebs Who Love To Vacation In Barbados

  (SOURCE: The Travel) -Rihanna definitely doesn’t have to go back to her home country of Barbados. In fact,...

We Gatherin: Mottley to outline seven-year plan

Prime Minister Mia Mottley is expected to outline a seven-year plan for Barbados. Mottley, who is seemingly confident of a...

4 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share