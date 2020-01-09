“Trumpets sound and angels sing” . . . A captivating Nine Lessons and Carols - Barbados Today

Quite often in the hustle and bustle of the commercial elements of the Christmas season, the real reason behind the season is lost. However, on Sunday evening, the choir of the St Leonard’s Anglican Church provided a necessary reminder with their presentation of An Epiphany Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols.

Patrons gathered at the Westbury Road location for the traditional Christmas Festival which was hosted on the penultimate day of the season. They were entertained as the choir raised their voices in joyous song under the leadership of guest conductor Keith Bourne, who has been a part of the presentation for several years. The enjoyable evening of music included renditions of Praise and Thanksgiving arranged by Theron Kirk and the carols Three Kings and Carols of the Birds.

In addition to the choral performance, attendees enjoyed a duet by Kenneth Bryan and Grantley Deane who paired up to deliver Thy Light is Come.

The St Leonard’s Liturgical Dancers, dressed in all white dresses with bedazzled adornments, impressed with their dance to Silent Night.

The line-up also included the Leonardian Steelpan Ensemble making their debut performance on the Epiphany programme with Go Light Your World Medley. The four girls should be quite proud of their beautiful presentation, there were no signs of nervousness and it was evident that close attention was paid to perfecting their piece. Musical accompaniment for the choir was provided by flautist Erica Griffith, trumpeters Erin Hazelwood and Edwin Gamble.

In the vote of thanks Chanelle Best said: “Family and friends of St Leonard’s whose presence here tonight makes all this effort worthwhile, we say thank you for your ongoing support and hope that you truly enjoyed tonight’s festival.”

She used the opportunity to extend an invitation to their mid-year concert on June 28. That event will feature a performance by the highly esteemed Royal Barbados Police Force. (STT)