Sweets, smoothies and more . . . A foodie’s paradise at Girlfriend’s Expo and Arts Festival - Barbados Today

Foodies are in for a gastronomic delight this weekend at Girlfriends Expo and Arts Festival’s Foodie Village. With over a dozen choices, it’s better to come with stomachs empty, ready to have a foodie feast!

Children and adults alike will definitely enjoy the sweet treats selections. Gourmet Treats, Sanita’s Popcorn, Sweet Ice and Smiley Sno-cones will be there to tantalize your taste buds and satisfy your sweet tooth.

Craving something refreshing? Smoothies, juices and other blended concoctions will be served up thanks to Sips Smoothie Bar, Froots A.D. and Chilax. Coconuts Barbados will refresh your palate with natural coconut water.

Of course, what’s a foodie village without the authentic food truck experience? Curbside Cafe, Street Eats and Bearded Hogs BBQ have got you covered with favourites such as pulled pork, burgers and fries. The Chopping Block by Chef Gregory Austin, Hot Diggidy 246 and Tostitos will also be serving up something special.

Since Girlfriends Expo is Mexican themed this year, cocktails and tacos is a fitting addition to the Foodie Village. Boozy cocktails in an assortment of flavours and every type of tacos imaginable prepared by David Barker and his team? Coming right up!

Lots more delicious surprises await you at Girlfriends Expo and Arts Festival. We hope you have a delicious time at the Foodie Village! (PR)