Sweets, smoothies and more . . . A foodie’s paradise at Girlfriend’s Expo and Arts Festival - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Sweets, smoothies and more . . . A foodie’s paradise at Girlfriend’s Expo and Arts Festival - by January 31, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 31, 2020

Foodies are in for a gastronomic delight this weekend at Girlfriends Expo and Arts Festival’s Foodie Village. With over a dozen choices, it’s better to come with stomachs empty, ready to have a foodie feast!

Children and adults alike will definitely enjoy the sweet treats selections. Gourmet Treats, Sanita’s Popcorn, Sweet Ice and Smiley Sno-cones will be there to tantalize your taste buds and satisfy your sweet tooth.

Craving something refreshing? Smoothies, juices and other blended concoctions will be served up thanks to Sips Smoothie Bar, Froots A.D. and Chilax. Coconuts Barbados will refresh your palate with natural coconut water.

Of course, what’s a foodie village without the authentic food truck experience? Curbside Cafe, Street Eats and Bearded Hogs BBQ have got you covered with favourites such as pulled pork, burgers and fries. The Chopping Block by Chef Gregory Austin, Hot Diggidy 246 and Tostitos will also be serving up something special.

Since Girlfriends Expo is Mexican themed this year, cocktails and tacos is a fitting addition to the Foodie Village. Boozy cocktails in an assortment of flavours and every type of tacos imaginable prepared by David Barker and his team? Coming right up!

Lots more delicious surprises await you at Girlfriends Expo and Arts Festival. We hope you have a delicious time at the Foodie Village! (PR)

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Persistence pays off . . . Digicel Shake to Win contest winner announced

A young mother is now $10,000 richer after winning Digicel’s inaugural Shake to Win competition. Bonie-Sue Small received...

Generous to a fault . . . “World’s best father” turns 100

It was a morning of celebration for 100-year-old Orville Clarke when his five children, along with some of his seven...

Twice as nice . . . Tequila Sunset for 2021?

Promoters of the recently held first-time event Tequila Sunrise will make the event an annual one. And it is very possible it...

Easy, breezy ‘Sunday Grooves’ . . . Keisha woos and wows

The sultry tones of Keisha Christian’s powerful voice wafted across the lush grounds of the rural Hunterspring venue this...

Making a joyful noise . . . We Gatherin’ gospel concert takes centre stage

Although it got off to a late start, the gospel concert which formed part of St. Lucy’s We Gatherin’ activities still...

Plenty talent at Capricon Affair

A massive cast comprised of close to forty performers feted veteran entertainer Richard Stoute in song on Sunday night. This...

Concert for a cause . . . Patrons thrilled with Jazz and Calypso event

There was an event held last Saturday that was both entertaining and in aid of a worthy cause. Renew Charity held their...

Song, dance, poetry, drums and fashion . . . Best of St Lucy Gatherin’

St Lucy’s We Gatherin’ festivities amped up on Saturday evening with a talent show in the carpark of the St Lucy Parish...

Unbridled hilarity . . . Laff it Off knocks it out the park

Veteran actor and media personality Tony Thompson has returned to the Laff It Off stage as the production celebrates its 35th...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share