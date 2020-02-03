Celestial Storm wins Coolmore - Barbados Today
Celestial Storm wins Coolmore - February 3, 2020

February 3, 2020

Celestial Storm scores 4th grade 1 win in Coolmore.

Celestial Storm made amends for her second place finish last year by scoring a narrow win over Night Prowler in the Coolmore Home of Champion Stakes in a thrilling finish at the Garrison on Saturday.

Trained by Roger Parravicino, the 2019 Sandy Lane Gold Cup winner stumbled as she left the starting gates, but last year’s champion rider Rasheed Hughes did a good job to stay in the saddle, tucking in his mount into fourth behind early pacesetter Gandalf.

Gandalf had set fractions of 25.2,48.4, but was hounded by last year’s Coolmore champion Infrared who took over the running at the two furlong marker, along with the Sir David Seale owned Night Prowler with Jalon Samuel aboard, who was looking for a record third Coolmore win in three years  after winning with Northern Star in 2018 and Infrared last year.

Celestial Storm edges Night Prowler to win the Coolmore Home of Champion Stakes. (Picture by Simon Williams)

Infrared had looked a winner once again, but the Grey Ghost as Celestial Storm has been nicknamed by race fans flashed past both Infrared and Night Prowler to score her fourth grade 1 race of her career after winning the  Sandy Spa Sprint in 2018, the 2019 Sandy Lane Gold Cup 2019 and last year’s Diamonds International Crown Of Light Stakes.

