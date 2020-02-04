Gold rules supreme at Eden Lodge - Barbados Today

Gold House succeeded in their mission, scoring 500 points to dethrone last year’s champions Green House when Eden Lodge Primary Schools held their inter-house sports today at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex.

In another ding dong battle which went down to the wire, Gold House emerged ahead of Green who finished in second position with 468 points. Orange House did well enough to finish third on 434 points and Red House (427) was fourth.

Gold House’s outstanding athlete Jazara Lavine tallied 30 points in the Under-11 Girls Division with three gold medal performances in the 100m, 200m and 300m.

Alec Simmons of Green House picked up from where his sister Ashlyn Simmons – now a student of the Alexandra School- left off. Competing in the Under-11 Boys age group, Simmons was unmatched in the 100m, 200m and 300m for a total of 30 points. He will be one to watch at the National Primary Schools Athletics Championship starting this month.

Shae-Shon Scantlebury of Gold House established himself as the fastest boy at Eden Lodge when he slammed the Under-13 100m field.

Green House had something to cheer about when Deondre Warde captured gold in the Under-13 Boys 200m and 400m.

Orange House took centre stage in the Under-13 Girls Division through Shanira Reid who won the 100m, 400m and was second in the 200m behind Tricia Jordan of Red House.

Shakai Johnson of Orange House was a clear winner in the Under-9 Boys 80m and 100m but settled for second in the 150m behind Jordan Howard of Red House.

In the Under-9 Girls Division, Zaniyah Bruce of Orange House captured first in the 100m and 1500m but was unable to get past Keona Robinson of Red House in the 80m dash. In fact, Bruce was third overall in the 80m as Zanaria Brathwaite of Red House squeezed in for second place.

