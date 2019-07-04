Plumber remanded - Barbados Today

A plumber is now on remand at HMP Dodds awaiting his fate after pleading guilty in a Bridgetown Court to importation of 17.9 kilogrammes cannabis.

Korie Orlando Gale-Forde, 35, of Gall Hill, Christ Church was arrested on July 2 for the illegal substance, which had an estimated $71,600 street value.

Sergeant Edwin Pinder in reading the facts told Magistrate Douglas Frederick the vegetable matter was found in the bottom section of an electric water heater. Gale-Forde had gone to the Bridgetown Port to collect the item which was addressed to him. However, when it was scanned it was found to have irregularities. When searched 15 carbon wrapped packages were discovered and seized by officials who then called the police. The items were handed over to law enforcement officers who subsequently charged Gale-Forde with importation, possession, possession with intent to supply and trafficking in of the illegal substance.

The convicted man is not known to the court and as such a pre-sentencing report has been ordered on him.

In the meantime he will be housed at the St Philip institution to reappear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on August 2.